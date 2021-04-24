IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In 22 games so far between the two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders won in 12 of them, with RR securing victories in the remaining 10.

Beleaguered Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are stuck at the bottom of the points table, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

While RR have managed just one win in four matches and have the worst net run rate among all teams, their opponents KKR too have been finding the going tough. They also have one win in four games but are ahead of both RR and Punjab Kings on net run rate.

As both sides aim to bring their campaign back on track, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head stats: In 22 games so far between the two sides, Kolkata Knight Riders won in 12 of them, with RR securing victories in the remaining 10. In the last season, however, KKR won both games.

In the first match, KKR won comfortably by 37 runs as the side restricted RR to 137/9 in the 175-run chase. In the return leg, though, KKR registered an even bigger victory, beating RR by 60 runs.

Most runs in RR vs KKR (among current squad)

Dinesh Karthik (KKR) - 233 Sanju Samson (RR) - 205 Andre Russell (KKR) - 161 Jos Buttler (RR) - 156 Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 153

Most wickets in RR vs KKR (among current squad)