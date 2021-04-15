IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM There is nothing to separate between the two sides when it comes to head-to-head results. Both the sides have won 11 games each in 22 face-offs so far.

The Rajasthan Royals put up a stiff fight in their first match against Punjab Kings, but fell only four runs short of the target against Punjab Kings.

The Delhi Capitals, however, will be a buoyant lot. Not only are they coming back from a resounding win over Chennai Super Kings in the first match but they also have their frontline pacer Kagiso Rabada back.

The Proteas fast bowler had caused a lot of damage to opposition batting lineups in the last season.

As the two sides meet in the IPL 2021 match in Mumbai, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: There is nothing to separate between the two sides when it comes to head-to-head results. Both the sides have won 11 games each in 22 face-offs so far.

In the previous season, however, Delhi Capitals dominated the Royals on both occasions. DC registered almost one-sided victories in both the games of the 2020 edition. In the first leg of the group stage, DC secured a convincing 46-run win.

In the second match, RR did come close to giving a fight but eventually fell short of 13 runs.

In fact, Delhi Capitals have won all the matches in the last five encounters against Rajasthan Royals!

Most runs in RR vs DC (among current squad)

Ajinkya Rahane (DC, RR) - 603 Rishabh Pant (DC) - 225 Shreyas Iyer (DC - not part of IPL 2021) - 193 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 192 Sanju Samson (RR, DC) - 160

Most wickets in RR vs DC (among current squad)