Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2021 | Hit by foreign pull-outs, Rajasthan Royals to loan players from other teams

IPL 2021 | Hit by foreign pull-outs, Rajasthan Royals to loan players from other teams

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone had gone back home citing bubble fatigue.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2021 16:56 IST
Liam Livingstone and Riyan Parag, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals
Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Liam Livingstone and Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals have approached fellow IPL teams to loan players after the departure of their four foreign players due to various reasons that include injuries, bubble fatigue and COVID-19 fear.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone had gone back home citing bubble fatigue. On Sunday, Andrew Tye left for Australia, citing fear due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, making Royals the worst affected team from player pull-outs.

Related Stories

"The team is looking to loan players and has written to other franchisees but nothing is decided at this point," a source close the team management told PTI.

The IPL loan window started on Monday and will end with the conclusion of the league stage Tye, who had not played a game this season, flew back home on Sunday fearing being locked out of his own country with India reporting record COVID-19 infections for the past few days.

IPL rules state that a player who have played less than two matches in the season can be loaned and cannot play against his home franchise.

Royals have two wins from five games and play their next game in Delhi on Thursday.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X