Jofra Archer cleared to resume light training after hand surgery

England pacer Jofra Archer on Tuesday was cleared to resume training by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after he had undergone surgery on his right-hand last month.

Archer hence will resume light training later this week, while working alongside Sussex and England's medical teams, and is expected to intensify his bowling to a full extent next week.

Archer had undergone surgery to remove a glass fragment from a finger on his right hand, a cut that he had incurred before travelling to India for the Test series. While the medical team put their effort to manage the injury thus not affecting his availability throughout the tour, Archer had to surgically remove the glass piece in March.

So does this mean good news for Rajasthan Royals?

"The ECB will provide a further update on Jofra's elbow injury once he has returned to bowling and the effectiveness of his recent injection has been assessed. No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing," ECB said in a statement.