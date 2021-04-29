IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals announce contribution of over $1 million for India's fight against COVID-19

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals

In an attempt to alleviate India's health crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajasthan Royals on Thursday announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief.

"Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 million from their owners, players, and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst," wrote the franchise on Twitter.

India on Thursday recorded more than 3.79 lakh new cases of Covid-19 and over 3,600 daily deaths in the last 24 hours. The country witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 1,83,76,524.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders and Australia pacer Pat Cummins won hearts when he announced a USD 50,000 donation towards the PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's hospitals.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country," Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

Former Australia pacer and Cummins' countryman Brett Lee also extended his support and donated one bitcoin in India's fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

"It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said in a statement which he posted on Twitter.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart.