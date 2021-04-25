Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
IPL 2021 | Another blow for Rajasthan Royals as Andrew Tye pulls out of tournament

The Rajasthan-based outfit has already suffered massive setbacks this year, losing overseas stars like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer due to injury and Liam Livingstone due to bio-bubble fatigue.

New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2021 17:40 IST
Rajasthan Royals were jolted with another blow on Sunday after pacer Andrew Tye decided to pull out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Tye reportedly flew back to Australia. 

The Rajasthan-based outfit has already suffered massive setbacks this year, losing overseas stars like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer due to injury and Liam Livingstone due to bio-bubble fatigue. 

With Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman in the ranks, Tye had not featured in a single same for Royals this season. Royals are now left with only four overseas players. They are currently sitting sixth in the points table with two wins from five matches. 

 In a video released by Royals, RR’s Director of Cricket Operation Kumar Sangakkara can be seen telling the players about Tye's departure. 

Tye, the Purple Cap winner of IPL 2018, played six matches for Punjab Kings before shifting his base to RR. He was bought at his base price of INR 1 crore. Last year in the UAE, he played just one game for Royals where he went for 50 runs. 

“AJ is leaving in the morning at 4 AM, so all of you boys who wanna say bye to him and thank you, he’s been part of the squad. He’s offered a lot of himself and his thoughts,” Sangakkara said.

