Robin Uthappa slams first IPL fifty in two years in DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Qualifier 1, DC vs CSK - Robin Uthappa slams first IPL fifty in two years

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Robin Uthappa rolled back the years as he scored a quickfire half-century during the Qualifier 1 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.

Uthappa slammed his fifty in 35 deliveries.

Uthappa joined opener Ruturaj Gaikwad after Faf du Plessis was dismissed in the very first over of the CSK innings. The veteran right-handed batter stabilized the innings after the early blow and attacked Avesh Khan in the final over of the powerplay, accumulating 20 runs off the Indian bowler.

He struck two sixes and as many fours to up the ante for CSK and put the Delhi Capitals on backfoot.

This was Uthappa's maiden half-century for the Chennai Super Kings and his first 50+ score in the IPL after two years. His last half-century in the tournament came in 2019 for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The right-hander was dismissed on 63 off 44 deliveries, courtesy of a brilliant catch on the boundary rope from Shreyas Iyer.

Uthappa made his Chennai Super Kings debut in the side's 13th league game of the season against the Delhi Capitals, coming as a replacement for the injured Suresh Raina. He retained his place in the side in the final game of the season as well.

While Raina returned to the nets ahead of the Qualifier 1 match against DC, the CSK team management persisted with Uthappa in the XI, owing to Raina's struggles in the UAE leg of the season.