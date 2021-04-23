Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians statistical preview

Punjab Kings made a winning start to the season but the side lost all the momentum in the following games, facing three successive losses since. KL Rahul's side now sits at the bottom of the table and will be aiming to make amends when it faces defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Rohit Sharma's MI have been inconsistent in this season so far, winning two and losing as many in four games. While their bowling performances have been exceptional, Mumbai's batting order has delivered underwhelming performances, to say the least.

Both sides will be desperate to bring their respective campaigns back on track but MI will have an upper edge. Let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the clash in Chennai:

Head to Head: There is not much to separate between the two sides in head-to-head results. While MI have won 14, PBKS secured victory in 12 of the 26 games played between both sides so far.

In the previous season, both won a game each. In the first match, MI secured a comfortable 48-run victory after putting 191/4 on the board. In the return leg, however, the match ended in a tie with PBKS winning the Super Over in a thrilling finish.

Most runs in PBKS vs MI (among current squad)

Kieron Pollard (MI) - 498 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 423 KL Rahul (PBKS) - 383 Chris Gayle (PBKS) - 195 Hardik Pandya (MI) - 169

Most wickets in PBKS vs MI (among current squad)