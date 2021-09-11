IPL 2021 | Punjab Kings rope in Aiden Markram as replacement for Dawid Malan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aiden Markram

Punjab Kings have rope in South Africa's top-order batsman Aiden Markram for the second leg of IPL 2021 slated to be played in the UAE, as a replacement for Dawid Malan.

Malan along with three other players from England have opted out of IPL 2021 owing to personal reasons. Malan appeared in only one of Punjab's fixture in the first leg, batting at No.4.

"Malan will be taking some time off to be with his family ahead of the #T20WorldCup and Ashes," tweeted Punjab Kings.

This will be Markram's first stint in IPL after having gone unsold in previous auctions. The inclusion came a night after his unbeaten 48 off 33 on a tricky Colombo track against Sri Lanka.

Markram has made 13 appearances for South Africa in the shortest format, scoring 405 runs at 33.75 at a strike rate of 150 with four half-centuries.

Markram has predominantly opened for South Africa scoring 197 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 171 .

Markram will however be part of the remaining two T20Is against Sri Lanka which will be played on September 12 and 14 and hence it remains to be seen when he will join the squad. Punjab presently stand sixth in the table with five defeats in eight matches.