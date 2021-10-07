Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario, CSK vs PBKS: Punjab hoping for miracle against Dhoni's Chennai

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have suffered a series of setbacks in their previous two games (against RR and DC), but the side is all but assured of a top-2 finish -- thanks to SRH's victory over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), meanwhile, face contrasting fortunes as the side's low NRR means they remain in dire need of a miracle when they meet CSK.

Points Table

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Delhi Capitals 13 10 3 20 +0.526 Q W W l 2 Chennai Super Kings 13 9 4 18 +0.739 Q L L W 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 8 5 16 -0.159 Q W W W 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 +0.294 - W L W 5 Mumbai Indians 13 6 7 12 -0.048 - W L W 6 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.241 - L W L 7 Rajasthan Royals 13 5 8 10 -0.737 - L W L 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 3 10 6 -0.422 - L L W

IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Chennai Super Kings

The CSK need a win to ensure a top-2 spot in the IPL 2021 table. However, even if MS Dhoni's side loses its final game against PBKS, it is unlikely that they will fall further in the standings, thanks to their hugely superior NRR to RCB.

If Punjab Kings register a landslide victory over CSK, however, Dhoni's men will be hoping for an RCB defeat in the side's final game against table-toppers Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2021 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Punjab Kings

The chances for playoff qualification look bleak for KL Rahul's men. With the second-worst NRR among the team battling for the fourth position, PBKS remain in need of a miracle.

Even if Punjab win their last game by a huge margin, they will need Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to concede defeats in their final game MI meet the bottom-placed SRH, while KKR face Rajasthan Royals.