IPL 2021 Phase 2: Replacements and new signings final list ahead of the UAE leg

The list of replacement players of the IPL 2021 was officially released on Saturday, a day before the much-awaited second leg of the tournament resumes in Dubai with the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Six franchises -- Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) -- announced the changes that they have made to their respective teams.

While some of the replacements have already been announced, some were named a day before the resumption of the tournament.

DC have brought in Ben Dwarshuis to replace England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Australian left-arm pacer Dwarshuis has played 82 T20s and has taken 100 wickets. The franchise has also named left-arm medium pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as a replacement for M. Siddharth. Khejroliya has represented Mumbai Indians & Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

Mumbai Indians have named Gujarat's left-arm medium-pacer Roosh Kalaria to their squad in place of Mohsin Khan. Kalaria has played 54 first-class matches, 46 List A games and 31 T20s picking a total of 271 wickets.

Punjab Kings had already named Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis as replacement players for Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith have added one more player to the list. With Dawid Malan unavailable, South Africa's Aiden Markram will replace him in the squad.

Rajasthan Royals have added the West Indian duo of Oshane Thomas and Evin Lewis to the squad. They will replace Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Thomas, a right-arm pacer, has played 17 T20Is and represented RR in the past. Lewis, a left-handed batsman, has played 45 T20Is, scoring 1318 runs at a strike-rate of 158.03. He also has 2 hundreds and 9 fifties to his name. RR had earlier named Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips in the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have picked Bengal medium-pacer Akash Deep to replace injured Washington Sundar. Akash Deep has thus far played nine first-class matches, 11 List A games and 15 T20s and has 73 wickets against his name. RCB had earlier made four replacements to their squad, bringing in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton and Tim David for Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Finn Allen respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought Sherfane Rutherford on board as a replacement for England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. The West Indian, who has played seven IPL games, had earlier been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.