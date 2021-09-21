IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Watch - Fabian Allen takes mid-air stunner to dismiss Liam Livingstone

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Fabian Allen takes mid-air stunner to dismiss Liam Livingstone

A dangerous-looking Liam Livingstone walked back for 25 as Fabian Allen -- stationed at deep mid-wicket -- picked a mid-air stunner in the IPL 2021 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.

A slower delivery off Arshdeep Singh tempted Livingstone to clear the boundary rope but Allen's full-length dive denied the English batsman a maximum in the 12th over of the innings.

Coming into the IPL after a brilliant stint in "The Hundred" for Birmingham Phoenix, Livingstone hammered Arshdeep for a four and a six in the over before Allen changed things pretty quickly.

Earlier, Ewin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided the Rajasthan outfit with a steady start. A flurry of boundaries helped Royals maintain a healthy run-flow before Lewis departed for 36. Livingstone's short-lived stay at the crease consisted of 2 fours and a six as he finished with 25 runs off 17 deliveries.

Jaiswal continued to score runs but fell short of his maiden IPL fifty by a run. He scored 49 off 36 deliveries, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes in the process.

Royals chose Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman as their four overseas players after being put to bat first. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first, keeping big-hitting Chris Gayle out of the Playing XI and including Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen as their four foreign players.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi.