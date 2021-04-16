IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni wins toss, elects to bowl first against Punjab Kings at Wankhede; See full Playing XI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul and MS Dhoni

In his 200th appearance for three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Chennai and Punjab experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener. While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Both the sides made no changes to their Playing XIs.

"We will bowl first. We will get hit off good deliveries but it is important to assess as a bowler. Cricket is a mental game and adaptability is a key factor. Overall it's a mental game than the physical aspect.

"Looks a bit tacky and a bit more grass. Bit of dew settles down a bit and in the second innings as well, the first few overs are really crucial. We are playing the same team," said Dhoni.

"We did well in the last game and we should try and assess the pitch and put some runs on the board. Pitch looks good. When any set batter is batting it is tough to control and I try to encourage my bowlers and even if they go for runs it's okay. Supporting them and backing them is really important. No changes for us. The same team," said Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar