IPL 2021: PBKS close to putting in perfect performance, says Chris Jordan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Punjab Kings' Chris Jordan during a virtual press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 26, 2021).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Chris Jordan said that the team is close to putting in the "perfect performance" and the mood in the camp is upbeat despite their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders which left them sixth on the Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

"The way forward is for us to keep doing a lot of the good things that we have been doing. We have been having very good conversations as a group. We are very close to putting together the perfect performance," said Jordan in the post-match press conference.

"At some point everyone has done a decent job with the ball or the bat. It is just a matter of time before we put it together and see us climbing up the table. The mood at the camp is very upbeat, we are looking forward to playing the next three games here," he said.

Jordan said that the team had been training with wet balls in the net to get used to the high volume of dew that is there in Ahmedabad, which is where they will play their next three games. The England fast bowler said that PBKS lost the match due to the fact they didn't have a good total on board. They were restricted to 123/9, largely thanks to Jordan's 30 off 18 balls and while they reduced KKR to 17/3 in the first three overs, captain Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 47 helped them win the match with nearly four overs to spare.

"We worked a bit on that in training, bowling with wet balls and stuff and trying to figure out what is the best plan to use. I would say we were well prepared from that point of view. I still through that we did well enough to put pressure on KKR and take the game close. I think bottom line is that we didn't have enough runs and that is what cost us the game in the end," said Jordan.