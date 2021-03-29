IPL 2021 | 'No rest days': Virat Kohli begins training, shares glimpse from his workout

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

After defeating England 2-1 in the ODI series in a breathtaking final on Sunday, India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli, who already has begun his preparation for the tournament, shared a glimpse from his workout session. He took to Twitter on Monday and posted a video of himself captioned as: “No rest days. From here on it’s all about speed #IPL”.

RCB will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9. Mumbai Indians also posted a video of their skipper Rohit Sharma arriving in Mumbai on their official Twitter handle.

Kohli had confirmed after the fifth and final T20I of the series against England that he would be opening the innings for RCB this year. Kohli, who usually bats at No.3 in the shortest format and the fifty-over format, opened with Rohit Sharma in the 5th T20I to accommodate Suryakumar Yadav at No.3 position.

RCB'S Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson had also said that the decision on Kohli opening the innings was taken before the IPL auction in February.

"Certainly, we talked about it before the auction because that came in our auction planning in terms of how we wanted to structure our lineup, so certainly no surprise there," Hesson said.