IPL 2021: No more food deliveries for players from outside teams' hotels due to growing COVID cases

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals' Steve Smith enters team hotel in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

With the COVID-19 situation getting severe in the nation, clouds of doubt are hovering over the completion of IPL 2021 by its stipulated schedule. As many as five players have opted out of the competition stating personal reasons, which only reflects the growing fear among players. However, IPL governing body is trying its best to ensure the tournament continues while assuring every player and staff that they will be reached home safely upon completion of the league, as stated a letter by IPL COO Hemang Amin to all the concerned parties.

Meanwhile, Amin also stated that unlike earlier when food was allowed to be delivered from outside to respective franchises' hotels earlier, the governing body has now decided against it citing players' and staffs' safety.

"... Earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn," read the letter.

The letter further stated that the safety measure inside the bio-secure bubbles also increases as it is of paramount importance to them.

"Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles. I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble. The health and safety of our players, support staff, management and everyone involved in IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we will leave no stone unturned in that endeavor," he explained.