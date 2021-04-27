IPL 2021: Natarajan undergoes knee surgery; says eager to come back stronger

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/T NATARAJAN T Natarajan shares his photo on Instagram after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

After getting ruled out of the IPL 2021 season over his recurring knee injury, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan went under the knife on Tuesday.

Following the surgery, he wrote on Instagram: "Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to #bcci and to all that have wished well for me."

He further stated that his return to cricket will take some time while thanking fans for the support.

"The road back to the 22 yards is long. but i have taken the most crucial step today. looking forward to coming back - stronger and fitter than ever before. thanks to all of you for your support, blessings and good wishes," said Natarajan.

BCCI and his IPL franchise also took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

"Wish you a speedy recovery @natarajan_91. we want to see you back on the field soon," bcci tweeted.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, @Natarajan_91," SRH tweeted.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets; following which he was ruled out with injury.

SRH are having a torrid time in the season with just two points in five games; languishing at the bottom of the table.

They will next take on Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.