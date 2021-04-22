IPL 2021: Natarajan set to miss rest of SRH matches due to knee injury

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan is all set to miss the remainder of the IPL 2021 season after his knee injury aggravated, reported Cricbuzz. The report further wrote that the 30-year-old left-arm pacer was advised not to play in the tournament after playing just two games.

Natarajan now could be asked to report back to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, revealed sources in the BCCI. It is still unclear at what stage did the pacer, who spent two months at the NCA after a successful Australia tour, aggravated his injury.

His last game was against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 11.

"We have not got the full report but we have been told that he has developed a strain in the knee. He will have to undergo rehab in the NCA," the source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Earlier during the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers game on Wednesday, SRH skipper David Warner said the Tamil Nadu pacer will sit out for 7-10 days as his injury was still under the scan.

"He has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine. We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point," Warner said on Wednesday.