Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Statistical Preview

Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend, Virat Kohli would be looking to create one while a "been-there-done-that" Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems ready to pull off a fresh trick when the Indian Premier League starts here on Friday, cooped up in a bio-bubble as a raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc.

But for the fans at large, exhausted by the second wave of COVID-19 with cases going past the one lakh mark daily, watching towering sixes, toe-crushers and new talents unearthed will be a welcome diversion in the next seven weeks.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians meet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening day of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Let's take a look at some of the major stats ahead of the clash:

Head to Head: Both the sides have met on 29 occasions so far, with MI taking a comfortable 19-10 lead over Virat Kohli's men. In the last five meetings, MI have emerged winners thrice. Last season, the first leg between the two ended in a thrilling Super Over where RCB triumphed on the final delivery of the game. In the second match, however, MI secured a comfortable win.

Highest run-scorers in MI vs RCB (among current players in squad):

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 695 AB de Villiers (RCB) - 634 Kieron Pollard (MI) - 539 Rohit Sharma (MI) - 478 Hardik Pandya (MI) - 217

Highest wicket-takers in MI vs RCB (among current players in squad):