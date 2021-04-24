Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: 'We will come back into tournament really hard', says MI's Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians faced a heavy 9-wicket loss in their fifth game of the season against Punjab Kings on Saturday. This was MI's third defeat; and second successive in the tournament, but the side's middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav believes that MI will "come back hard."

Yadav, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, have been the most consistent batsmen for MI this season, but they lacked support from the other players in the batting order.

"I feel everything is going fine, everyone's mindset is really good. Preparations have been spot on, it is just matter of one game, everyone is backing each other and everyone is there for each other that's why we call it 'One Family'," Yadav said in the post-match press conference.

"I feel it's just about one game, we just have to go out there and play like we used to in Mumbai, everything will fall in place. One phase is completed and the next phase is upon us, we will come back into the tournament really hard."

MI's all-rounder trio -- Hardik and Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard have failed to step up in the tournament so far, which has been the major reason behind MI being unable to score in the region of 170-180 even once in this season. However, Yadav defended the trio, saying that they have been working hard in the nets.

"Not really, they (Hardik and Krunal) have been doing really well and they have been working really hard in the nets. It is matter of one game that we will be coming back in the games. Everyone is trying to take that responsibility, it is just that it is not working. It happens in the sport, but I am sure they will come back harder," said Yadav.

When asked why Ishan Kishan was promoted ahead of him in the batting order, Surya said: "It was a management call and we decided collectively that if a left-handed batsman gets out, then he walks in. Ishan and I have been playing a similar role in the past so I was okay with it. We were clear in our plans."