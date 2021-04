Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI INDIANS Kiran More

Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians' talent scout Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 as said by the franchise on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old More is also the wicket-keeping consultant of the five-time IPL champions.

"Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests," Mumbai Indians said in their official statement.

