Mumbai Indians players, support staff return negative COVID-19 results after Kiran More's positive test

Defending champions Mumbai Indians heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as all the players and support staff returned negative for COVID-19 after scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More tested positive for coronavirus.

The five-time IPL winners are presently in Chennai training for the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League, where they will open the campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

According to a report in ANI, all members of the franchise had undergone a COVID-19 test after More had tested positive, cutting short their practice session on Tuesday. All the results were negative.

Earlier in the evening, Mumbai Indians released a statement saying that although More has tested positive, he is asymptomatic and has been isolated.

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines," MI stated in a media release.

"The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols."