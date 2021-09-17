Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard lands in Abu Dhabi ahead of second leg

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard landed in Abu Dhabi on Friday ahead of the resumption of the 2021 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. The all-rounder will join the squad after completing a two-day isolation period.

Pollard recently captained the Trinbago Knight Riders side in the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians confirmed Pollard's arrival in Abu Dhabi. "THE BIG MAN IS HERE. And with that our #OneFamily is now all under one roof," wrote MI.

The second leg of 2021 IPL will begin on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. It is unconfirmed whether Pollard will be available for the game.

The current season of the cash-rich tournament was suspended mid-way in May earlier this year due to multiple cases of COVID-19 among the camps of participating franchises.

At the time of suspension, Delhi Capitals -- led by Rishabh Pant -- were at the top of the table with six wins in eight games. Chennai Super Kings (2nd), Royal Challengers Bangalore (3rd) and Mumbai Indians (4th) followed the Capitals in the standings.

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced that fans will be allowed in the stadium for the rest of the season, marking a return of spectators in the IPL for the first time since 2019.