Mumbai Indians invite 16-year-old Nagaland spinner for trials after impressive domestic debut; Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/HYUNILOKHING Mumbai Indians have invited Khrievitso Kense for trials after a series of impressive outings at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians have invited 16-year-old Nagaland leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense for bowling trials after the youngster produced a series of impressive performances on his domestic debut at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Kense played in four games in the tournament, taking 7 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.47. He took three wickets in two games.

Nagaland Cricket Association's Honorary Secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing took to Twitter to confirm the development.

"Excited 2 shre about dis young 16 yrs old leg spiner khrievitso Kense who made his debut dis#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 hs bin shortlistd by da Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 4 trials. Bst wishs 2 da lad. @BCCI @abumetha @Nagaland_Post @morungexpress05 @Eastern_Mirror @NagalandExpress," he wrote.

Excited 2 shre about dis young 16 yrs old leg spiner khrievitso Kense who made his debut dis#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 hs bin shortlistd by da Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 4 trials. Bst wishs 2 da lad. @BCCI @abumetha @Nagaland_Post @morungexpress05 @Eastern_Mirror @NagalandExpress pic.twitter.com/hhEpUpf29Z — Hyunilo Anilo Khing (@hyunilokhing) January 20, 2021

Here's a video compilation of his wickets in the tournament -- also posted by NCA's Hon. Secretary.

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians released New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan, Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile and his countryman James Pattinson ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions. MI have also released Guyanese all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, while Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from franchise cricket.

The Mumbai franchise has retained its core, with skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock at the top. The Suryakumar Yadav-Ishan Kishan duo has also been retained by the five-time IPL champions, along with all-rounder Kieron Pollard, leading pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, and opener Chris Lynn, among others.