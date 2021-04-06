IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians capable of achieving hat-trick of titles, says Parthiv Patel

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Parthiv Patel.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is to begin from April 9 and the season opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While Mumbai Indians were a dominant force last season and have been record five time champions of the title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said he wants to see Mumbai Indians set a never-before record.

Parthiv, who joined the franchise as talent scout, believes that Mumbai Indians should win the competition again to complete a hat-trick of winning the IPL title; making it the first team to do so.

"IPL is all about entertainment. It is all about how everyone goes out there and express themselves," said Patel on Star Sports.

"I have no doubts in seeing the way Virat Kohli has batted, the way Chris Gayle has been batting, the way KKR has played and all of that, but the biggest record which I would like to see is there's not been a hat-trick of winning the tournament, which Mumbai Indians has a very good chance of. So, that is the record which I would like to see broken."