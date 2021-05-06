Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni wants foreign players to leave first, will be 'last person to leave hotel': Report

The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League was suspended on Tuesday earlier this week amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Four franchises also confirmed positive cases, which led to the postponement of the tournament.

Since the announcement, the overseas players participating in the league have begun to depart to their respective countries. While a number of South African and English players have already left for home, a set of Australian and New Zealand are still in India.

According to a report on Indian Express, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni conducted a virtual meeting with the squad members of the side, and told them that he will wait for the foreign players to leave before reaching his home.

“Mahi bhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel," a CSK member told Indian Express.

"He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure.”

CSK organised charter flights for their players from Delhi.

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians await an escape to Maldives.

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to consider an exemption and Cricket Australia has also ruled out seeking one from the government.

"All Australians are assembling in Delhi and from there they will head to Maldives by a charter flight," a franchise official told PTI.

CA's interim chief Nick Hockley said the BCCI is helping in every possible way to ensure a smooth return for the 14 players, members of the coaching staff and commentators, who are in India right now.