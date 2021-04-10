IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni on verge of achieving huge milestone in CSK-DC clash

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is on the brink of adding another feather to his already illustrious hat. In the second clash of the IPL 2021 on Saturday, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a lacklustre IPL season in the UAE, Dhoni will hope to turn things around this time. The three-time champions failed to qualify for the first time in IPL history as they ended up seventh on the points table in IPL 2020.

Dhoni, who last featured in the yellow jersey against CSK's last fixture of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab, will return to the sport after almost six months. Known for his agile wicketkeeping apart from his finishing skills and astute captaincy, Dhoni is just two dismissals away from achieving a huge milestone.

If Dhoni manages to take two dismissals against Capitals, he'll become the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to notch up 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper. Dinesh Karthik (140), Robin Uthappa (90), Parthiv Patel (81), and Wriddhiman Saha (76) are the next four members on the list.

Along with Dhoni, Suresh Raina will also mark his return in CSK colours. The left-handed batsman had opted out of the previous IPL season citing personal reasons. India's Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has also been included in the CSK line-up for his first IPL in seven years. England's Moeen Ali and India's Robin Uthappa and K Gowtham are also among new additions to the CSK camp.

CSK squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore