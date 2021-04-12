IPL 2021 | CSK show they are in high spirits despite loss to DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings

It was a disappointment no less for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lose their Indian Premier League (IPL) opening game to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

But Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and the rest of the team ensured there was no doom-and-gloom scenario inside the team hotel after the loss to the Rishabh Pant-led side.

The players and support staff hit the barbecue near the swimming pool and had a great time, with head coach Stephen Fleming making repeated 'forays' to the grill to get his platter full with tasty meaty delights.

"Food, fun and friends! Anbuden Diaries serves all of the pride's tasty feasts that were cooked with a sprinkle of #Yellove," tweeted CSK.

As the video went viral, fans wondered where the CSK skipper, MS Dhoni, was when the pool party was on.

"I know ms has always been like this... And I know this has nothing to do with the bond he shares with them...But something about him not being present in even one of the activities doesn't sit well with me," tweeted a fan.

Another fan was happy that the team was in good spirits despite the loss. "Feels so good to see the team relaxing and not stressing upon the results of the last game…we all know that the bowling was below average and the work will be put in to fix the issue, but right now it is time to unwind and relax," he tweeted