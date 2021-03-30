IPL 2021: MS Dhoni knows how to get best out of bowlers, says CSK's new recruit Gowtham

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of MS Dhoni.

There are high expectations from Chennai Super Kings' new recruit Krishnappa Gowtham, who become the most expensive uncapped player at the IPL 2021 auction at Rs 9.25 crore. The 32-year-old domestic stalwart seemed confident about his new sojourn into the cash-rich league with CSK while heaping praise on his new skipper MS Dhoni for his ability to eke out the best of his bowlers.

"Bowlers love playing under Mahi Bhai because he understands a bowler's strengths and knows how to get the best out of him," Gowtham was quoted as saying by the CSK website while adding that he feels no pressure of expectations playing for the three-time champions.

He further stressed the importance of good leadership, especially when every individual is backed to perform at the best of his ability.

"The CSK management understands cricket owing to its long association with the game which again reflects in its approach to players – the comforting words and confidence are given when things aren’t going right," said the former Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians spinner.

"It makes a big difference as it helps a player to express himself. They talk to the player if anything specific is needed or if he's working on something. When these things are taken care of, it’s much easier for a player to go out and give his best."