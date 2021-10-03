IPL 2021: MS Dhoni gives autograph on Yashasvi's bat after RR vs CSK match

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Yashasvi Jaiswal shows his bat with MS Dhoni's autograph on it below in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Yashasvi Jaiswal played the knock of his life on Saturday when the 19-year-old southpaw shot a 19-ball 50 in Rajasthan Royals' successful chase of 190 against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

Jaiswal's blitzkrieg was followed by Shivam Dube's fireworks in the middle-order; allowing Royals to chase down the target with 15 balls to spare.

Speaking at a post-match show on iplt20.com, Jaiswal said he went to CSK skipper MS Dhoni, asking for the legendary cricketer's signature on his bat.

"I took signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy," he told teammate Anuj Rawat during an interview.

The match earlier saw Ruturaj Gaikwad slam a 60-ball century for CSK to set the tone for the match; giving hint to the likes of Jaiswal what to expect from the wicket.

"I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190," Jaiswal said.