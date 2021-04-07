IPL 2021 | Michael Vaughan backs Mumbai Indians to complete hat-trick of titles

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan has backed defending champions Mumbai Indians to complete a hat-trick of titles by winning the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai outfit, led by Rohit Sharma, is the most successful franchise of the tournament, having won the trophy on five occasions.

Vaughan also predicted that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) could lift the trophy if the Mumbai franchise suffers ‘some bizarre loss of form’.

“Early #IPL2021 prediction ... @mipaltan will win it ... if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it ... #OnOn #India,” Vaughan tweeted on Wednesday.

In the last IPL edition, Mumbai Indians clinched their fifth title by defeating Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the final. Mumbai will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

The Mumbai franchise suffered a scare on Tuesday after their scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More tested positive for coronavirus. However, all the players and support staff returned negative for COVID-19.

Mumbai Indians released a statement saying that although More has tested positive, he is asymptomatic and has been isolated.

"Mr More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines," MI stated in a media release. "The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

The two-time defending champions have a very strong team that features many Indian and international players.

While their bowling line-up is spearheaded by India's Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand's Tent Boult, they have names like skipper Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the batting department. All-rounder Hardik Pandya's return from injury will also boost Mumbai's chances of adding another title to their name.