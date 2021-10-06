Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021, MI vs RR - Nathan Coulter-Nile lauds Ishan Kishan: 'It was matter of time he got runs'

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday registered an emphatic victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) game in Sharjah. After reducing Sanju Samson's side to 90/9 in 20 overs, the MI chased the target in merely 8.2 overs, losing 2 wickets.

Youngster Ishan Kishan, who had been struggling with form since the resumption of the UAE leg of the tournament, made a fantastic return, as he remained unbeaten on 50 off just 25 deliveries. He slammed five fours and three sixes en route his half-century.

In the post-match press conference, MI pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who returned impressive figures in the game (4/14 in four overs), lauded the Indian youngster.

"I think it is good to have anyone among runs. It was really good for Ishan to come in especially after missing a couple of games to perform really well on a wicket like this, this really shows the quality we have on our bench. Really happy to see him score runs, he was smashing it around in the pre-season, it was a matter of time he got runs," said the Australian bowler.

"I think opening the batting is a logical place for Ishan to bat. He likes to play his shots, so I think he was slated to bat in the top-order once Quinton de Kock went out. I do not know whether there was a chance of him batting in the middle-order."

Coulter-Nile also talked about MI's brilliant outing with the ball, saying that he was benefitted with the pressure built from the other bowlers.

"We all have to bowl well for someone else to be successful. We have Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah bowling well. James Neesham bowled well against Rajasthan Royals, everyone who comes in is responsible for keeping the pressure on. So, I was lucky that pressure was applied when I came on and I got the wickets, it could be anyone else in the next game. We have been really good, hopefully, we can keep the trend going," said Coulter-Nile.