MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Toss Updates, Playing XI, Pitch Report: Who will win the toss - Rohit or Morgan?

Mumbai Indians (MI) would look for inspiration from skipper Rohit Sharma when the defending champions take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second phase of IPL 2021. The Mumbai outfit was without the services of skipper Rohit and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rohit is likely to be fit and available for selection against KKR, having missed the previous match due to a niggle.

Kolkata, on the other hand, recorded a commanding nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their UAE leg opener. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and star all-rounder Andre Russell wreaked havoc with the ball before the opening duo of Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer steered KKR to the victory.

Mumbai are currently placed fourth in the table with eight points while Kolkata are sixth, having registered three wins from eight games.

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.

TOSS

MUMBAI INDIANS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 4

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/4 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/4 wins

MI vs RCB - RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs

MI vs SRH - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs

MI vs DC - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets

MI vs PBKS - PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets

RR vs MI - MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 3

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 1/3 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT:

SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets