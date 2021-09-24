Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: MI vs KKR - Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan fined for slow over-rate

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, as well as the members of the playing XI in their IPL 2021 game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

"As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs," a release on the official website of the IPL read.

"The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee."

The KKR registered a dominant seven-wicket victory in their game against MI, chasing down the 156-run target with 4.5 overs to spare.

An emphatic batting performance by Venkatesh Iyer (53) and Rahul Tripathi (74*) coupled with a comeback effort from bowlers helped the Knight Riders thrash Mumbai Indians.

The Knight Riders had begun the UAE leg with a convincing 9-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With this win, Kolkata have now registered two out of two wins in their UAE leg of the tournament and are now at fourth place in the points table with eight points from nine matches.