Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 MI vs DC Playoff Qualification Scenario: MI in mid-table battle, DC aim to secure top-2 spot

After 11 games, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves in unfamiliar territory in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The side known for its remarkable comebacks after shaky starts to IPL seasons throughout the past few years is yet to turn up in the later stages of this edition. With five wins, MI are currently sixth.

Against the high-flying Delhi Capitals (2nd; 16 points), the Mumbai Indians will be aiming to put an end to their struggles.

Points Table

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Chennai Super Kings 11 9 2 18 +1.002 Q W W W 2 Delhi Capitals 11 8 3 16 +0.562 Q L W W 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 14 -0.200 - W W L 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 10 +0.302 - L W L 5 Punjab Kings 12 5 7 10 -0.236 - W L W 6 Mumbai Indians 11 5 6 10 -0.453 - W L L 7 Rajasthan Royals 11 4 7 8 -0.468 - L L L 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 2 9 4 -0.490 - L W L

Mumbai Indians Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Rohit Sharma-led MI dropped to sixth position with Punjab Kings' victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. However, KKR's loss gives Mumbai the possibility to secure direct qualification to the playoffs; given they win all of their remaining three games of the season. MI, currently with 10 points, can rise up to 16 points with three wins -- two more than the maximum possible points of both, KKR and PBKS.

However, a loss against DC could leave them in a tricky mid-table battle. A defeat to DC will leave all three sides (MI, KKR and PBKS) at 10 points with the same number of matches played (12). MI have the worst Net Run Rate (NRR) of the three (KKR have a positive NRR), meaning they will require either of the two sides to concede heavy defeats while assuring victory in their remaining games.

Follow IPL 2021 Live Coverage Here

Delhi Capitals Playoff Qualification Scenario

With PBKS' win over KKR, Delhi Capitals secured a second playoff spot in IPL 2021. However, Rishabh Pant's side cannot afford to let their guards down just yet. A finish in top-2 will ensure DC won't be knocked out if they lose the first playoff, as the loser of Playoff 1 will get another chance to qualify for the final in Playoff 2 (against the winner of the eliminator match between 3rd and 4th-placed sides)

DC boast of a positive Net Run Rate, which will work in their favour if they finish tied on points with Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians, who have a negative NRR.