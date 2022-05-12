IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Twitter goes berserk as 'NO DRS' trends

Image Source : IPL MI were on fire as they reduced CSK to 32/5 in the Powerplay

No DRS was available during the ongoing game between CSK & MI at the Wankhede Stadium because of power outage.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl. Sams started the attack for MI and sent Conway packing on the second ball of the evening. To the naked eye, the ball looked like sliding down leg, Conway felt it too and wanted to review it, but unfortunately, couldn't opt for it owing to the power cut.

As soon as the news about the power cut broke, Twitter was on absolute fire. Here are some reactions.

Nonetheless, Moen Ali came in to bat at number 3 and was sent back in the first over itself. After that, Bumrah hit Uthappa on the pads, and even he was adjudged LBW. However, after his dismissal, the technology was restored.