IPL 2021: MI announce list of retained players, Lasith Malinga released

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Lasith Malinga

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have announced the list of retained players ahead of IPL 2021. The Rohit Sharma-led side has parted ways with seven players including veteran Lasith Malinga.

Along with Malinga, the Mumbai outfit has released New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan, Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile and his countryman James Pattinson. MI have also released Guyanese all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

The Mumbai franchise has retained its core, with skipper Rohit and Quinton de Kock at the top. The Suryakumar Yadav-Ishan Kishan duo has also been retained by the five-time IPL champions. Explosive opener Chris Lynn has also been retained by the franchise.

Talking about all-rounders, veteran Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, have also been retained by the franchise. On the bowling front, MI have gone with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan.

Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh