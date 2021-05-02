IPL 2021: Mayank blames lack of runs in middle overs for PBKS defeat to DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM PBKS stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal prepares to play a shot as DC skipper Rishabh Pant (left) looks on in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 2, 2021).

Delhi Capitals' marauding run in the IPL 2021 has stretched to four wins in five games with the latest coming against Punjab Kings, who couldn't escape defeat despite a 58-ball 99 by Mayank Agarwal, who was also team's stand-in skipper on the day after injury to KL Rahul.

Mayank, who will continue to lead the team until Rahul fully recovers from his surgery on acute appendicitis, said he took the responsibility of scoring runs on the day but felt couldn't score enough runs in the middle overs.

"Would've liked two points but I guess we were about 10 short on that wicket. And the kind of powerplay they had we really had to scrap and fight. One batsman has to bat through, that was my plan. It was my day, I took that responsibility. Unfortunately we didn't get too many in the middle overs, even though we finished well," Mayank said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also updated that KL Rahul is expected to be back and fit soon.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant credit Prithvi Shaw (22-ball 39) and Shikhar Dhawan (46-ball 69*) foir providing team the perfect start in the successful 167-run chase. Pant further added that the team has been full of match winners with individuals stepping up on a given day.

"I think Shikhy bhai and Prithvi gave us a very good start, that's why the innings looked much better. The first innings it was really gripping. The way they started was commendable. It feels so good when you have a great start each and every match with a mixture of youth and experience. You can see that everyone is doing so well around them," he said.