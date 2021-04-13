IPL 2021 | Doing lot of work on lower body, hamstring: Rohit Sharma

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma said that he does a lot of maintenance work on his lower body and hamstring to remain fully fit following his injury in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"It was more about maintaining what I've built up over the past three or four months. Obviously, I was injured during the last IPL so there is a lot of maintenance work that I have to keep doing for my lower body and hamstring," he said.

Rohit missed a few matches in the latter half of the league stage of the 2020 IPL due to a hamstring injury. He also missed the limited overs leg and first two Tests of India's subsequent tour of Australia. Since then, however, Rohit has played in almost all of India's international matches and led MI in their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.

Sharma also praised his teammates for putting in effort during training.

"It's really great to see all the players, especially the fast bowlers, come out and get involved in the fitness drills," Rohit said in a video tweeted by MI.