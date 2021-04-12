IPL 2021 | Rahul Tewatia's incredible catch denies KL Rahul 3rd IPL ton

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rahul Tewatia

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul looked in brilliant touch on Sunday in his side's opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Opening the innings with Mayank Agarwal, Rahul stayed in the middle for almost 20 overs, scoring a splendid 91 off just 50 deliveries to help PBKS get past the 200-run mark.

Rahul, however, fell short of his ton due to a brilliant fielding effort from Rahul Tewatia. The PBKS captain tried clearing the mid-wicket but Tewatia, stationed at the position, caught it at the edge of the ropes and tossed it up over the boundary before diving in to complete the catch.

Rahul, who had grabbed the Orange Cap last season by scoring 670 runs in the UAE, had to walk back on 91 in the last over bowled by Chetan Sakariya.

Along with Rahul, Baroda's Deepak Hooda also took Wankhede by storm with his six-hitting spree. He hit a 20-ball half-century and hit 4 fours and 6 sixes in the course of his carnage.

The Punjab-based outfit ultimately managed to post an intimidating 221-run total. Sakariya was the pick for Rajasthan with bowling figures of 3/31.