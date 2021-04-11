IPL 2021 | India debut has added to my confidence: KKR's Prasidh Krishna

Image Source : PRASIDH KRISHNA (@PRASIDH43) Prasidh Krishna

As two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders gear up to play their opening IPL 2021 fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad, pacer Prasidh Krishna has said that making debut for the national side has boosted his confidence.

The lanky pacer, who made his India debut in the ODI series against England last month, went on to take four wickets in his first match which Virat Kohli and Co. won by 66 runs. The Karnataka man also became the first ever Indian bowler to pick up four wickets in a debut match.

“It's been two weeks that I played three games for India and now back in KKR, practising and waiting to play. All I realise is time has been flying and it's going to fly no matter what you do.

"But on the hindsight, it's been a great experience to have made my debut for India. It's a dream come true for any cricketer. In terms of the praise I have been getting, it only adds to my confidence levels and I look forward to taking it ahead from here," said the pacer on KKR's official website.

Prasidh also said that he learnt some important lessons while playing for the country. The 25-year-old stressed being positive regardless of the situation. Last year, Prasidh played on six occasions for the Kolkata outfit where he picked up four wickets including a three-wicket haul.

“Every single game that I was a part of, I tried to be at my best. There was no specific variation that I had been working on, but I did learn some important lessons while playing for Team India.

“At the beginning of the match where I made my debut, there was a bit of pressure situation. But Virat and the other seniors told me to always be on the front foot, and it worked well. We made a comeback, and we won. So yes, that's one lesson I have learnt - about being positive no matter what the situation is," he added.