IPL 2021 | Probably one of the best T20 games I've been part of: Rohit Sharma elated over MI's last-ball win

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock

A Kieron Pollard masterclass helped Mumbai Indians pull off their highest ever run-chase on Saturday as the five-time champions defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 218, MI got off to an impressive start, with openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock putting up 71 in 7.4 overs. However, three quick wickets shifted the game in CSK's favour before Pollard upped the ante.

Pollard took CSK bowlers to the cleaners and got to his fifty in just 17 balls. He also added 89 for the fourth wicket with Krunal Pandya (32 off 23 balls). In the last over bowled by Lungi Ngidi, Pollard-led MI hit 16 runs to clinch a last-ball thriller.

Delighted over the win, skipper Rohit said that it was one of the best T20 games he's been a part of. He also heaped praise on Pollard and highlighted the 'Polly-Krunal' partnership.

"Probably one of the best T20 games that I've been part of. One of the best innings also you can say from Polly. I know it's always tough for the bowlers on a good pitch and smaller ground. We wanted to stay positive once we finished [bowling our] 20 overs. We got a good start and saw what happened," he said.

"I mean we just had a brief chat [at the innings break] and said it was a good pitch. We had shot-makers in our batting line-up and we just wanted to take the game in the end. Brilliant partnership at the top and Krunal-Polly partnership was also there. We backed Krunal [at No.4] and he's coming off good form in domestic cricket," he further said.

With four wins in seven games, the defending champions currently sit fourth in the points table with eight points. MI will next take on a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad unit on Tuesday.