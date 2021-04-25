IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals edge past Sunrisers Hyderabad in thrilling Super Over

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals chased down an 8-run target in the first Super Over of the season to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Needing eight to pocket the match, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan countered Rashid Khan to get the job done at Chepauk. Axar Patel bowled the Super Over for Capitals where he restricted David Warner and Kane Williamson to seven runs.

Chasing a 160-run target, SRH started off well despite losing skipper David Warner in the PowerPlay. Jonny Bairstow smashed 38 from just 18 deliveries, laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. The England international, however, holed out to Shikhar Dhawan in the sixth over.

SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Virat Singh (4) fell prey to Avesh Khan while Kedar Jadhav (9) was dismissed by Amit Mishra, leaving the Hyderabad outfit reeling at 104/4. Axar Patel, playing his first game of the season, then picked two in two as SRH suffered yet another collapse.

Axar trapped Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan in the 17th over, and Avesh struck again in the next to castle Vijay Shankar. Williamson, however, dropped the anchor and stuck in the middle until the end, scoring 66 from 51 deliveries in a gritty knock that consisted of eight fours.

J Suchith also chipped in with a late cameo of 6-ball 14 but it wasn't enough to take SRH over the finish line. Kagiso Rabada defended 16 in the last over as fans witnessed the first Super Over of the ongoing IPL edition.

Earlier, the Delhi outfit notched up 159/4 on Chepauk surface, riding on opener Prithvi Shaw's fifty and crucial knocks from skipper Rishabh Pant (37) and Steve Smith (34*).

Electing to bat first, DC started off well with an 81-run stand between Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Shaw began in style by hitting three consecutive fours off Khaleel Ahmed's over.

The stand, however, was broken by Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan sensation baffled Dhawan (28) with a delivery that turned in and clipped the top of leg-stump.

Shaw, who notched up his second half-century of the season, looked in fine touch before a mix-up with Pant led to his departure. In a stroke-filled innings that consisted of 7 fours and a six, Shaw scored 53 from 39 deliveries.

Pant and Smith kept the scoreboard moving before the former walked back in an attempt to clear mid-wicket off Siddharth Kaul's delivery. Shimron Hetmyer, the next man in, also departed for 1 in the same over. Towards the end, Smith hit a six and a four to guide his side close to the 160-run mark.