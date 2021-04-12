IPL 2021 | After three years, I've fulfilled my dream of taking MS Dhoni's wicket: Avesh Khan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Avesh Khan after dismissing MS Dhoni on Saturday

It was a forgettable return to the sport for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni in his side's opening fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

Dhoni, who donned the yellow jersey after over five months, fell to a second-ball duck off the bowling of young pacer Avesh Khan. Trying to pull Avesh's delivery towards the mid-wicket boundary, Dhoni was bowled off an inside edge in the 16th over.

Avesh, the 24-year-old pacer, has expressed his delight after getting the 'dream wicket' of the ex-India captain. Three years ago in IPL 2018, Avesh had almost dismissed Dhoni but a dropped catch by Colin Munro made the pacer wait for quite some time.

Justifying his selection in the Capitals squad, Avesh dismissed Dhoni as well as Faf du Plessis, both for ducks. He also said that the team had planned to maintain pressure on Dhoni as he hasn’t played any cricket since the last IPL edition.

“Three years ago Mahi bhai’s (MS Dhoni) catch was dropped. Mahi bhai’s wicket is my dream wicket, and now three years later I’ve fulfilled that dream and I’m very happy about it,” Avesh Khan said in a video released by the Delhi-based outfit.

“It’s also that he hasn’t played cricket in a while, he hasn’t been playing matches, so our plan was to initially maintain pressure on him, and I got the wicket because of the pressure,” he stated.

Avesh was picked over veteran pacer Umesh Yadav in the absence of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma. Considering their depth, Avesh believes the Delhi side has the best fast-bowling attack in the tournament.

“Yeah, obviously because, Rabada, who won the purple cap last year, when he comes he’ll bring a lot of experience with him for bowling in death bowling. Nortje, who had bowled the fastest ball in the IPL last year, and Ishant bhai will also come in the who has a lot of experience.

“Umesh bhai is also bowling well. So the competition in the fast bowling department is very good and I feel the fast bowling attack that we have is the best in the IPL,” he said.

Eyeing second win of IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant-led Capitals unit will now take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Wankhede.