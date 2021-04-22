RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to score 6000 IPL runs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Kohli, who was 51 runs away from the milestone, achieved the feat in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Kohli, who has been with the Bangalore-based outfit since the inception of the IPL, has been a rock-solid pillar for the franchise. Kohli was also the first to 4000 runs in the IPL.

Regarded among the modern-day greats, Kohli didn't have the best of starts this year in the IPL, managing to score just 71 runs in the first three matches. He, however, found his mojo against Rajasthan as he notched up his first fifty of the tournament. Kohli joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal as the pair added a century stand, taking Royals bowlers to the cleaners.

Kohli also became the first IPL skipper to have fifty 50+ scores. He stands tall in the list, followed by Gautam Gambhir (36) and David Warner (31).

Talking about the leading run-scorers in the IPL history, Kohli currently is sitting on the top of the pile with over 6000 runs, head and shoulder above his competitors.

Suresh Raina is second in the list with 5448 runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (5428) and David Warner (5384) and Rohit Sharma (5368).