IPL 2021 | Riyan Parag hits MS Dhoni-esque helicopter shot against RCB: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Riyan Parag against RCB

Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag notched up a vital 16-ball 25 to help his side recover from a collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Coming in to bat at No.6, Parag a 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

In a short but eventful cameo, Parag also emulated MS Dhoni's iconic 'Helicopter' shot in the 14th over bowled by Harshal Patel. Parag targetted the mid-wicket boundary and put his wrists in use to pull off the shot.

Parag, however, departed on the very next delivery. He holed out to Yuzvendra Chahal in an attempt to scoop Harshal's delivery over fine leg.

Royals' middle-order was also bolstered by Dube, who scored 46 off 32 deliveries. Rahul Tewatia also stepped up to take the team to 170 before he was dismissed. The Haryana all-rounder scored 40 off 23 deliveries, laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

"Given how many wickets we lost upfront, we have covered up well. The ball is gripping a bit. Dube and I were talking about getting 170. Doesn't look like there's any dew now. The ticket is playing on the slower side. Cutters were gripping for the seamers," said Tewatia on his side's batting show.

For Bangalore, Siraj took three wickets for 27 while Harshal Patel took three for 47.