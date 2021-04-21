IPL 2021 | It's all about starting fresh: Skipper David Warner pleased with SRH's first win of season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner

After a hat-trick of defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The Hyderabad unit dished out a clinical bowling performance to bundle out PBKS for just 120 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The bowling duo of Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) worked in tandem to jolt the Punjab outfit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) also picked up a wicket each.

In response, Jonny Bairstow (63) and David Warner (37) laid the foundation for SRH as they chased down the total with eight deliveries to spare.

Elated with the win, skipper Warner showered praise on his bowlers and said that the team would start fresh after notching up their first win of the season. Warner also praised 'young' Abhishek Sharma, who bowled the first over for SRH returned with figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

"Very pleasing, the bowlers did a fantastic job to reduce them. The game plan of having them there is to anchor the game. He rotates the strike so well. his impact points against spin are there to see.

"Abhishek is a young guy coming through, we asked him to bowl a lot more this season, and he did it. Till we went on, he didn't know he was bowling the first over. I didn't want to think too much about it. It's all about starting fresh here again, take the wicket out of it," said Warner.

Bairstow, adjudged Player of the Match for his half-century, was 'over the moon' to steer his side past the finish line. The England international scored unbeaten 63, laced with 3 fours and as many maximums.

"Absolutely over the moon to get us over the line. Been really close in most of the games, and haven't got through. Probably through carelessness to be honest. Pleased to get over the line.

"Each game we've seen after the powerplay it's gotten harder and harder. It was key to make sure we took advantage (of the powerplay). I don't really need to talk about how good Kane is. That one Moises dropped at covers, to time it like that and not get four..." he said.