IPL 2021: Mahela Jayawardene joins Mumbai Indians camp after quarantine

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Mahela Jayawardene.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has joined the teams training camp ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. The former Sri Lankan cricketer came from England to Abu Dhabi after coaching the Southern Brave men's team to winning the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

After the completion of the mandatory quarantine, Jayawardene got straight down to the work on ground after joining the squad.

"I know we have got quite a few new guys joining us, so welcome. Slightly different to what you guys have been practicing in the last few days because we have got extra guys coming in," said Jayawardene in a video posted by the franchise on Monday.

"So, we have structured a bit differently. This is all about you trying to get out something and once we get everyone ready and all that, we can really go into proper preparation by next week," added Jayawardene.

Jayawardene was appointed as the head coach of Mumbai Indians in 2016. Under him, Mumbai won the IPL title in 2017 before clinching back-to-back trophies in 2019 and 2020.

The defending champions are placed fourth in the points table with eight points from seven matches. They open their second leg of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.