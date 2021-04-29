Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch DC vs KKR

At what time does Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match begin?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match will take place on April 29 (Thursday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2021 25th match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.