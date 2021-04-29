Image Source : INDIA TV Live Score IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates from Ahmedabad

Inwhat could be called two contrasting seasons, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horn in Match 25 of IPL 2021 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening. Capitals will be aiming to take the joint lead at the top of the table; after all they have won four of their six matches so far. The side, however, lost some momentum when they lost by a narrow margin of 1 run against Royal Challengers Bangalore a day ago.

For KKR, on the other hand, a victory could further revive their season as the team will look to enter the top four for the first time this season after being at the bottom of the table not so long ago. The Eoin Morgan-led side did make a case for themselves with a comfortable six-wicket win over fellow strugglers Punjab Kings as several key players fired in unison. (Read DC vs KKR full preview here)